The Latest: Figures show drop in crime reporting by Latinos

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on reports of sexual assaults and domestic violence declining among Latinos in Los Angeles amid concerns of increased immigration enforcement. (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Crime statistics show there were 41 fewer sexual assaults reported by Latinos in Los Angeles during the first two months of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

The statistics provided by the Los Angeles Police Department also show there were 118 less reports of domestic violence reported by Latinos.

The same large declines haven't been seen in other ethnic groups.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said there is a strong correlation between the drop in police reports and concerns of increased immigration enforcement that the Trump administration has called for.

Beck says immigrants in the country illegally fear they could face deportation if they interact with police or appear in court.