The Latest: Judge blocks Louisiana marriage law

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a challenge of Louisiana's marriage law (all times local):

11 a.m.

A federal judge has blocked a Louisiana law that prevents people without birth certificates from marrying.

The judge's preliminary injunction means Viet Anh "Victor" Vo is likely to win his constitutional challenge of the state law if it goes to trial.

Vo is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Louisiana since he was three months old, but he can't get a birth certificate because he was a Vietnamese refugee born in an Indonesian camp.

The judge says Louisiana's law violates his equal protection rights and denies him the fundamental right to marry.

___

4:30 a.m.

Viet Anh Vo is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Louisiana since he was an infant, but he says in court papers he's unable to get a marriage license under a 2015 state law that, he argues, discriminates against the foreign-born.

A federal judge in New Orleans was set to hear the case Wednesday.

At issue is a requirement that marriage license applicants present a certified copy of their birth certificates. The 31-year-old Vo was born in an Indonesian refugee camp after his parents fled Vietnam. Vietnamese and Indonesian authorities did not recognize his birth or issue a birth certificate, his lawsuit says.