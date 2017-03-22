The Latest: Judge blocks Louisiana marriage law
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a challenge of Louisiana's marriage law (all times local):
11 a.m.
A federal judge has blocked a Louisiana law that prevents people without birth certificates from marrying.
The judge's preliminary injunction means Viet Anh "Victor" Vo is likely to win his
Vo is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Louisiana since he was three months old, but he can't get a birth certificate because he was a Vietnamese refugee born in an Indonesian camp.
The judge says Louisiana's law violates his equal protection rights and denies him the fundamental right to marry.
___
4:30 a.m.
Viet Anh Vo is a U.S. citizen who has lived in Louisiana since he was an infant, but he says in court papers he's unable to get a marriage license under a 2015 state law that, he argues, discriminates against the foreign-born.
A federal judge in New Orleans was set to hear the case Wednesday.
At issue is a requirement that marriage license applicants present a certified copy of their birth certificates. The 31-year-old Vo was born in an Indonesian refugee camp after his parents fled Vietnam. Vietnamese and Indonesian authorities did not recognize his birth or issue a birth certificate, his lawsuit says.
The 2015 law's Republican sponsor said it was designed to crack down on people using sham marriages to gain visas and citizenship.