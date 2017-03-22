The Latest: Mom says teen sex assault victim getting threats

CHICAGO — The Latest on the apparent sexual assault of a Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook (all times local):

12 p.m.

The mother of a 15-year-old girl whose apparent sexual assault was streamed live on Facebook says her daughter has received online threats since the attack.

The woman, whom The Associated Press isn't identifying to protect the identity of her daughter, says her daughter is staying with a relative and is scared to return to their home in Lawndale, on Chicago's West Side.

She says that since the attack, people have threatened on Facebook that "they are going to get her" daughter. She says neighbourhood kids have been laughing about the attack and ringing her doorbell looking for her daughter.

Andrew Holmes, a local activist who helped the mother get video of the attack to the police, says it shows a frightened girl who was resisting.

Authorities say about 40 people watched the video live on Facebook and that none of them reported it to the police.

___

12:10 a.m.

Authorities say a 15-year-old Chicago girl was apparently sexually assaulted by five or six men or boys on Facebook Live, and none of the roughly 40 people who watched the live video reported the attack.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday that police only learned of the attack when the girl's mother approached Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Monday afternoon as he was leaving a department on the city's West Side. She told him her daughter had been missing since Sunday and showed him photos of the alleged assault.

He said Johnson immediately ordered detectives to investigate and the department asked Facebook to take down the video, which it did.

Guglielmi tweeted Tuesday that detectives found the girl and reunited her with her family, and that they're conducting interviews.