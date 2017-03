The Latest: Police cite domestic dispute in shooting

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. — The Latest on shooting that injured two people and prompted local schools and a hospital to go on lockdown in northern Wisconsin (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Police in a small northern Wisconsin town say they were responding to a "domestic situation" at a bank when they arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Jeremy Hunt says officers were called to Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild about 12:30 p.m. He said the suspect was gone when officers arrived.

Authorities say two shootings happened later at a law firm and an apartment in nearby Schofield. The area is about 90 miles west of Green Bay.

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District were put on lockdown, but the district posted on Facebook that the lockdown was lifted for all but two schools.

___

4:10 p.m.

A SWAT team and other police officers are outside an apartment in northern Wisconsin as police investigate shootings at three locations.

Wausau Police Capt. Todd Baeten says the shootings happened Wednesday at a bank in Rothschild and then a law firm and the apartment where authorities remained on the scene mid-afternoon in nearby Schofield. The area is about 90 miles west of Green Bay.

Early police reports indicated two people were shot and critically injured, but Baeten wouldn't confirm the injuries later Wednesday. He says the shootings involved "multiple scenes" and many law officers.

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles were responding after the shooting was reported in Rothschild. Wausau police say the situation is active and have asked residents to avoid the area.

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District are on lockdown, as is Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

___

2:55 p.m.

SWAT teams have entered an apartment building after a shooting critically injured two people in northern Wisconsin and prompted schools and a hospital to go on lockdown.

Police have marked off an area around Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild, though a police officer told USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wdhne.ws/2o5KDq2 ) the incident was "not a bank robbery."

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles were responding after the shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Rothschild, about 90 miles west of Green Bay. Wausau police posted a link on social media saying the situation was still active and asked residents to avoid the area.

An officer on the scene confirmed shots were fired. Other information wasn't immediately available.

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District are on lockdown, as is Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

___

2:40 p.m.

Authorities say a shooting has critically injured two people in northern Wisconsin, and area schools and a hospital are on lockdown.

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles were responding after the shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Rothschild. The Wausau Police Department posted a link on social media saying the situation was still active and asked residents to avoid the area.

An officer on the scene confirmed to USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wdhne.ws/2o5KDq2 ) that shots were fired. Other information wasn't immediately available.