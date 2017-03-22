News / World

The Latest: Suspect in Navajo officer's death will be held

CORRECTS OFFICERS NAME TO HOUSTON JAMES LARGO, NOT JAMES LARGO. - FILE--This undated photo provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, shows Navajo Nation police officer Houston James Largo. Largo died Sunday, March 12, 2017, after responding to a domestic violence call near the small town of Prewitt, N.M. Investigators say the man accused of killing Largo had spent the afternoon drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting. (Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President via AP, file)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on the shooting death of a Navajo Nation police officer (all times local):

12 p.m.

A federal judge has determined there's probable cause for prosecutors to pursue their case against a man accused of gunning down a police officer on the nation's largest American Indian reservation.

Kirby Cleveland is charged with killing Navajo Nation Officer Houston James Largo on March 11 following what authorities call a drinking binge and domestic violence at the defendant's home in western New Mexico.

Largo was responding to the call when he was shot. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Cleveland appeared Wednesday in court, where the judge ordered him held pending trial.

During his initial appearance a day earlier, Cleveland said yes when the judge asked if he understood the allegations in the criminal complaint. He has yet to enter a plea.

