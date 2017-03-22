Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University's commencement ceremony.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday.

Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he'd been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.

President George H.W. Bush was the last president to deliver the Virginia-based university's keynote address in 1990.