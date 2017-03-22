Turkey sees Europe as a haven for suspected terrorists

ANKARA, Turkey — Tensions between Turkey and Europe have boiled in recent weeks, but acrimony over Turkey's belief that some European countries are harbouring suspected terrorists has festered for years.

Europe, in turn, questions whether fugitives wanted in Turkey would get a fair trial, and says free speech laws and other rights protect many dissidents.

A Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol, said Wednesday that Turkey will ask the Netherlands to extradite a Turkish leftist militant.