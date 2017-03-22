Twin baby girls found unresponsive in apartment have died
LINDENWOLD, N.J. — Authorities say twin baby girls found unresponsive in a New Jersey apartment have died.
Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday morning from a unit at a Lindenwold apartment complex and found the unresponsive 7-month-old girls. They were pronounced dead a short time later.
Camden County prosecutors say the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Investigators later carried large paper bags out of the apartment.