US home sales slow in February after surge in January
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Americans retreated from buying existing homes in February, a pullback after sales in January had surged to the fastest pace in a decade. But over the past 12 months, sales are up solidly.
Sales of existing homes fell 3.7
Stable hiring and a recovering economy have fueled greater demand among homebuyers. Over the past year, purchases have risen 5.4
The limited inventory and risks of rising mortgage rates may actually cause the spring home-buying season to begin with a sprint this month. Unlike last year. when average 30-year mortgage rates held below 4
The number of listings for sale has tumbled 6.4
The supply of homes for sale has fallen on an annual basis for the past 21 months. With inventories squeezed, home values have been rising at levels that are putting greater financial pressure on would-be buyers.
The median sales price has risen 7.7
Lower mortgage rates had eased some of that pressure last year. But the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage carried an interest rate of 4.3
In February, sales of existing homes slumped in the Northeast, Midwest and West, while the South eked out a slight gain.