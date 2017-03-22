US stocks slip further as steep losses for banks continue
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are opening slightly lower Wednesday as banks continue to tumble along with bond yields and interest rates. The losses are being limited by gains in utilities and other high-dividend stocks, which investors tend to
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 6 points, or 0.3
On Wednesday the market suffered its biggest one-day loss since October as investors wondered if key aspects of President Donald Trump's agenda will be delayed. The Republican-backed American Health Care Act appears to be in trouble ahead of a House of Representatives vote on Thursday. That could affect Trump's proposals for business-friendly policies like tax cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending.
TEARS FOR SEARS: Sears said in a regulatory filing that there is "substantial doubt" it will be able to remain in business. In recent years the parent company of Sears and Kmart has closed more than 2,000 stores, slashed spending and jobs, sold brands and split off its real estate assets to raise cash. The company continues to lose billions a year as its sales fall further. It said its pension agreements may prevent it from spinning off other businesses. The stock has already been trading near all-time lows and lost $1.04, or 11.4
The company's real estate investment trust, Seritage, lost 92 cents, or 2.1
DIDN'T DO IT: Shoe and athletic apparel giant Nike dropped as Wall Street wasn't impressed with its third-quarter results, which included slightly disappointing sales, or its forecasts for the current period. Nike shares fell $3.52, or 6.1
BANK DROP: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40
Financial stocks in the S&P 500 index have fallen for three days in a row as bond yields fall, which leads to lower interest rates and loans such as mortgages and lower profits for banks. On Wednesday the bank index took its biggest loss in nine months.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 60 cents, or 1.2
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 111.02 yen from 111.90 yen. The euro dipped to $1.0802 from $1.0804.
OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 index slid 0.8
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/marley-jay