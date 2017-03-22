Zimbabwe opposition groups protest over 2018 election

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Opposition politicians, activists and outspoken church leaders in Zimbabwe have gathered to protest what they call attempts to rig next year's presidential election.

Wednesday's protest followed a demand by opposition parties that the United Nations run the 2018 vote.

The opposition parties also have called for the resignation of the head of the country's elections commission. They accuse her of planning to help 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe win another five-year term. Mugabe has been in power since 1980.

Rita Makarau has accused the opposition of unfairly targeting her.