29 inmates tunnel out of northern Mexico prison

MEXICO CITY — A group of 29 inmates tunneled their way out of a prison in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas.

One of the inmates shot to death a passing motorist in an apparent carjacking as part of the mass escape in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.

The Tamaulipas state security spokesman said 12 of the 29 have been recaptured.

Spokesman Luis Alberto Rodriguez said Thursday the inmates had dug a tunnel about 5 yards (meters) deep and 40 yards (meters) long to flee.

Rodriguez said the tunnel was hidden in a hut that inmates had illegally constructed in a part of the prison they essentially controlled.