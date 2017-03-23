Africa has worst hunger crisis in 70 years amid budget cuts

JOHANNESBURG — Africa faces the world's largest humanitarian crisis since 1945, with more than 20 million people facing starvation, and any cut in funding to humanitarian agencies working in famine-affected areas will cause untold suffering, a spokesman for the World Food Program said in Johannesburg Thursday, responding to questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to cut $10 billion in foreign aid.

"Any cuts at this time are extremely significant, not just for us but for any U.N. agencies and any aid organization," said David Orr, WFP's Africa spokesman, at a media briefing in Johannesburg. "With the magnitude of needs at the moment is it vital that we continue with a high level of assistance."

The current hunger crisis is in three African countries, South Sudan, Somalia and Nigeria, as well as nearby Yemen.

The U.S. is WFP's largest donor and was one of the organization's founders. Last year it contributed more than $2 billion, representing about 24 per cent of WFP's total budget, Orr said.

U.N. operations in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria will require more than $5.6 billion this year, he said. At least $4.4 billion is needed by the end of March to avert a catastrophe, he said, but so far the U.N. has only received $90 million.

"The more dramatic cuts in any aid budgets, the more the number of debts, the more suffering there is going to be," Orr said.