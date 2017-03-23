After election, 4 Dutch parties to begin coalition talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The conservative party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte and three other parties have agreed to begin talks about forming the next ruling coalition, but are warning that there are major differences to bridge before a deal can be struck.

The parties, Rutte's VVD, the Christian Democrats, the social democratic D66 and left-wing Green Left, met Thursday for exploratory talks with their leaders saying they are prepared to enter more formal discussions.

Rutte says he is "prepared to talk more but ... the political differences between these parties are significant."