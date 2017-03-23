Aid group says medical assistance needed in Iraq's Mosul

BAGHDAD — A leading international relief organization has appealed for more medical assistance to cope with the increasing numbers of civilians fleeing the fighting between Iraqi government forces and the Islamic State group in western Mosul.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, put the number of those fleeing the military offensive, which started on Feb. 19, in "tens of thousands."

A statement from MSF late on Wednesday says many of those who escaped the western half of the city have bullet wounds or have suffered blasts and shells injuries.