Belgium increases security in Antwerp after car chase
BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities say they have raised security in the port of Antwerp after a suspicious car drove at high speed through a busy shopping street, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way.
Once the car was intercepted at the port docks and the man arrested, authorities raised security in the
No further information could be given, he said. Prime Minister Charles Michel said that "we remain vigilant. Our security services have done excellent work."
The events happened the day after the nation held remembrance services for the Brussels attacks, which killed 32 people on March 22, 2016.
