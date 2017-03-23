British ex-con, 52, carried out Westminster attack

BIRMINGHAM, England — The 52-year-old Briton identified as the Westminster Bridge attacker had a raft of convictions — including assault, weapons possession and public order offences — spanning two decades, London police said.

Khalid Masood, a U.K.-born resident of the West Midlands in central England, was once investigated for extremism by British authorities but was not currently on a terrorism watch list. His convictions ranged from 1983 to 2003.

He "was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," police said Thursday.

Police raided a home in the central city of Birmingham was where Masood lived until late last year, a neighbour said. Shown a photo of him, Iwona Romek said "that is 100 per cent " the man who lived next door to her for about five months.

Romek said he had a wife and a child about 6 years old whom he would take to school. She said he rarely left home in the evening.

"He seemed like a normal family man who liked to take care of his garden," she said. But one day, she said, he packed the household up in a black van and then they were gone.

Many suspects in British terrorist attacks or plots have had roots in Birmingham, England's second-largest city, and several local mosques have been linked to extremist clerics.