British woman faces treason-related charges in Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda — A pregnant British mother of two appeared in a Rwandan court for the first time Thursday since being arrested more than a month ago on treason-related charges.

The specific charges against Violette Uwamahoro will be made public after police investigations are complete, judicial spokesman Emmanuel Itamwa told The Associated Press.

Authorities are investigating the Rwandan-born Uwamohoro for revelation of state secrets, formation of an irregular armed group and offences against the established government or president, rights group Amnesty International said.

Uwamahoro denies all charges. She attended a bail hearing Thursday and returns to court Monday.

Amnesty International says Uwamahoro was held for more than two weeks without access to lawyers or her family in violation of Rwandan and international law. Her Rwandan-born husband is a political activist with an opposition group in exile.

Uwamahoro, who lives in Britain, disappeared in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, on Feb. 14 after returning to the country to attend her father's funeral, Amnesty International said. She had just called a family member to let them know she was arriving at the city's main bus station when her phone went dead, the rights group's statement said.

Rwanda under President Paul Kagame has been praised abroad for social and economic reforms, and Kagame is expected to win another seven-year term in this year's election, but human rights groups say his administration has an iron grip on power and quashes opposing views.