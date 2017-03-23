DeVos says her 'heart aches' for alleged rape victim

BETHESDA, Md. — The U.S. education secretary says her "heart aches" for a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Maryland high school last week.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released a statement Thursday before a trip to a Bethesda elementary school. She says everyone has a responsibility to ensure that every student has access to a safe and nurturing learning environment.

Police charged 18-year-old Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offence after the incident at Rockville High School. Both are being held without bail.

Sanchez, who lived in Guatemala, entered the country illegally.