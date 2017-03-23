EU summons Turkish delegate over Erdogan comments
BRUSSELS — The European Union has summoned Turkey's permanent representative to the bloc to explain what many have seen as threatening language by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan warned Wednesday that Europeans would not be able to walk the streets safely if European nations persist in what he called arrogant conduct. The remarks were his latest amid tensions over Dutch and German restrictions on Turkish ministers seeking to hold campaign meetings with Turkish citizens.
EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said the foreign affairs office "actually asked the Turkish permanent delegate to the EU to come," adding "we would like to receive an explanation regarding the comment by President Erdogan concerning the safety of the Europeans on the streets in the world."