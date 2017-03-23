Former colleagues, judges to testify for Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON — Lawyers, advocacy groups and former colleagues now get their say on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. That's after Judge Neil Gorsuch emerged unscathed from two days of tough questioning at his confirmation hearing.

Assured of support from majority Republicans, Gorsuch received glowing GOP reviews but complaints from frustrated Democrats that he concealed his views from the American public. Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge in Denver, refused repeated attempts to get him to talk about key legal and political issues of the day.