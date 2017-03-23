Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine — Ukrainian police say former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov has been shot and killed in Kyiv .

Ukrainian police said Voronenkov was shot dead Thursday by an unidentified gunman at the entrance of an upscale hotel in the Ukrainian capital.

Voronenkov, 45, a former member of the communist faction in the lower house of Russian parliament, had moved to Ukraine last fall and had been granted Ukrainian citizenship.