German parliament considers changing 'father of house' rules

BERLIN — The president of the German parliament is suggesting changing the rules on who can become 'father of the house' amid fears that a nationalist politician could be entitled to the job after the next election.

The role of father — or mother — of the house automatically falls to the oldest lawmaker in the Bundestag. He or she leads the first session of a new parliament and is next in line if the president or his deputies are prevented from performing that task in subsequent sessions.

A member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany is expected to become the oldest lawmaker after September's general election.