Indonesia survey shows massive coral death from cruise ship

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia says nearly 19,000 square meters of pristine coral reef was damaged by a foreign cruise ship that ran aground in waters off West Papua province earlier this month.

The extent of the damage, announced by the deputy maritime affairs minister this week following a survey of the Raja Ampat area, was worse than initially thought caused by the March 4 grounding.

Arif Havas Oegroseno, the deputy minister at the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs, said the joint assessment by a national survey team and insurers found nearly 13,300 square meters suffered damage that was fatal to the coral.