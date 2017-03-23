Italian court: No rape happened since woman didn't scream
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — Italy's justice minister has reportedly asked officials to look into a case in which a court acquitted a man of raping a woman because she didn't scream.
The Italian news agency ANSA said Thursday that Minister Andrea Orlando has asked ministry inspectors to begin checking into the case.
ANSA said a court in Turin had ruled last month that the woman's saying "Enough!" to her colleague who allegedly raped her constituted too weak a reaction to prove that she was sexually attacked. The ruling specified she didn't scream or ask for help.
The ruling has also triggered an outcry by women's groups.
Most Popular
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase
-
Federal budget makes transit more expensive, and that's not what Toronto needs: Matt Elliott
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Photos: High Park Zoo's infamous capybaras are parents to 3 capy-babies