Judge seeks common ground in 9-11 suits against Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York is trying to bring order to the legal process after a new law opened the floodgates to 9-11 lawsuits blaming Saudi Arabia for the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Magistrate Sarah Netburn presided over a hearing Thursday that brought together dozens of lawyers who have filed lawsuits since September. The lawsuits represent thousands of family members of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and others who were injured. Saudi Arabia is scheduled in June to ask to toss out the lawsuits.