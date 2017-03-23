Mexico poachers' go-fast boats endangering porpoises
MEXICO CITY — Mexican poachers are using go-fast boats, leading authorities trying to protect an endangered porpoise on 50-mile chases and parking pickup trucks on beaches to load boats and escape quickly.
Mexico's environment department revealed some of the poachers' risky tactics Thursday, describing a chase earlier this week.
Authorities detected the boat apparently fishing for Totoaba in an area reserved to protect the vaquita marina porpoise.
The totoaba is prized in China for its swim bladder, but by-catch includes vaquitas, of which fewer than 30 remain.
The department said that over the last two years, it had seized 182 such open boats.
