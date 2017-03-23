News / World

Official: Evacuees return after fire caused by burning books

Thresa Shaver and her dog Henry sit in her van outside of the shelter at Bryceville Baptist Church in Bryceville, Fla. on Thursday morning March 23, 2017. Shaver, who has trained service dogs for 27 years, dropped everything when told to evacuate, grabbed her dogs, and spent the night in her van outside of the shelter. Florida Forest Service officials say a 400-acre brush fire has forced the evacuation of a neighborhood and threatened or burned up to 15 homes. (Bruce Lipsky/Florida Times-Union Via AP)

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. — Florida Forest Service officials are letting residents return to their homes after a man burning some books started a 700-acre brush fire.

Forest Service spokeswoman Annaleasa Winter said Thursday that good weather helped firefighters battle the blaze. News media reported at least two homes were destroyed.

The fire started when a man started burning books in his yard around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The fire quickly got out of control and spread, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.

Officials said the man was burning without a permit, and will be billed for the firefighting effort.

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Billy Estep told the Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2nWxWPt ) that in addition to the two buildings destroyed, six were damaged and 19 others affected.

Officials say the fire was about 65- per cent contained.

