Officials: Man in trafficking case forced tattoos on victims

ATLANTA — Prosecutors say a man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar home also forced them to get gang-related tattoos and took the money they made working at a strip club.

Fulton County Magistrate Judge Jaslovelin Lall dismissed 11 of 14 charges against Kenndric Roberts on Thursday. She set a total bond of $80,000 on the remaining charges, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Some of the women told authorities Roberts threatened them if they wanted to leave.