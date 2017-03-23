Philippines: 2 Malaysians rescued from Abu Sayyaf militants

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military say they have rescued two Malaysian sailors held captive for eight months by Muslim militants.

Major Gen. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., a regional military commander, said the Malaysians were weak when rescued by marines from Abu Sayyaf militants early Thursday in waters near Sulu province's Pata Island.

They were taken to a military hospital for a medical check-up.

Tayudin Anjut and Abdurahim Bin Sumas were among five Malaysian tugboat crewmen kidnapped in July in waters off Malaysia's Sabah state near the southern Philippines.