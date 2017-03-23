Poland's PM warns she may not sign EU declaration
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's prime minister is warning she will not endorse the declaration from a European Union summit this weekend if it does not address issues of top concern for Warsaw.
The summit is to mark the EU's 60th anniversary and to outline its future after Britain leaves. London is to trigger the procedure on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo insisted Thursday the declaration should secure EU unity, close
"If the declaration does not include points that are of priority to Poland, we will not accept the declaration," Szydlo said on TVN24.
Earlier this month Szydlo refused to sign the conclusions from a summit in Brussels in protest at the re-election of Donald Tusk to a top job.
