Police kill at least 1 student demonstrator in Sierra Leone

DAKAR, Senegal — Amnesty International says Sierra Leone security forces have killed at least one person and injured two others after opening fire on students demonstrating in the city of Bo.

The group said several other were arrested Thursday in Bo. It called police response to demonstrations heavy-handed, urging police to refrain from committing human rights violations and to allow students to safely exercise their freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

Amnesty International said Njala University students had been demonstrating Thursday against a strike by their teachers that has left them out of classes since October 2016. University lecturers have been on strike because they say the government has not paid salaries.

Police in the capital, Freetown, also dispersed student demonstrations, arresting more than 10 students.