Police shoot, critically wound armed man in DC
WASHINGTON — Authorities say police in Washington, D.C., shot and critically wounded an armed man who confronted them.
Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Wednesday night that officers responding to a call about a shooting confronted the man with a gun in a hallway on Wednesday evening. He says there was a struggle and at least one officer fired shots. Newsham says the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Newsham says police recovered a gun at the scene. He says investigators are piecing together statements from officers and witnesses and reviewing body-camera footage.
He did not release the races of either the officer or wounded man.
