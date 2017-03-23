Policeman charged; his dog found in trash bag dumped in park

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia policeman has been accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Officer Michael Long was arrested Thursday on animal cruelty and related misdemeanour charges.

A passer-by came upon the trash bag Nov. 23 and noticed a dog's head visible inside. Animal welfare officers took the emaciated pit bull mix to a shelter for medical care.

The PSPCA says the dog was microchipped and a search of Long's home turned up a sheet that matched one inside the trash bag.

The 3-year-old dog is named Cranberry. The dog has recovered and been adopted.

Police say Long has been suspended with the intent to dismiss.