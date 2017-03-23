Royal Jordanian rhymes about laptop ban to cheer customers

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan's national airline has taken up rhyming to cheer up customers following the new U.S. aviation restrictions — and entice them to book flights before more rules are imposed.

Royal Jordanian posted a five-line poem on its Twitter account, telling potential travellers : "Every week a new ban. Travel to the U.S. since you can."

It promises: "No one can ruin our in-flight fun."

Earlier this week, the carrier was among the first to announce the United States was banning most electronics, including laptops, on board U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and north Africa, including Jordan.

The airline later deleted the tweet because Washington hadn't announced the ban at the time.