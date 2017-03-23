Texas appeals court overturns ex-Baylor player's conviction
WACO, Texas — An appeals court overturned the conviction of a former Baylor football player whose sexual assault case helped ignite a scandal that engulfed the nation's largest Baptist school.
The Texas 10th Court of Appeals said in a ruling Wednesday that text messages between the accuser and friend should not have been excluded from the testimony in Sam Ukwuachu's 2015 trial. The court ordered that a new trial be held for the former standout defensive end for the Bears.
But Ukwuachu argued that the earlier texts showed the woman had consented to sex.
John Clune, the attorney for the woman, said Thursday in an email that the justices issued an "unfortunate ruling" that ultimately will be decided by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the highest criminal court in the state.
Ukwuachu's lawyer, Dallas attorney William Bratton III, did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokeswoman for the McLennan County district attorney's office declined to comment, saying a statement may be released later Thursday.
Media coverage of the case and the 2014 sexual assault conviction of another former player, Tevin Elliott, led the school to hire Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton to investigate how the university and the football program handled reports of assault.
The university faces several lawsuits from women who say Baylor mishandled, ignored or suppressed their claims of assault for years, including several cases involving football players. The school also faces a federal civil rights investigation.
