The Latest: Arkansas reconsiders concealed guns in stadiums

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on the concealed weapons bill in Arkansas (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

The Arkansas Senate has voted to exempt college sporting events from a new law greatly expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, moving quickly to address concerns that the sweeping gun rights measure would lead to armed spectators at stadiums and arenas.

The Senate on Thursday voted 22-10 to add the exemption to the measure signed into law a day earlier by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The new law allows people with a concealed handgun to carry at colleges, some bars, government buildings and even the state capitol if they undergo up to eight hours of active shooter training.

The bill, which heads to the House, also exempts the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the state hospital.

A sponsor of the expanded gun rights law opposed the move, saying it would undermine the measure.

___

11:40 a.m.

Arkansas lawmakers will consider exempting college sporting events from a new state law that greatly expands where concealed handguns are allowed.

The Arkansas Senate was expected to take up a proposal Thursday to add the exemption to a new state law allowing concealed handguns at colleges, government buildings, some bars and even the state capitol . The measure signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday allows people to carry in the locations if they complete eight hours of active-shooter training.

The sports exemption was added to a bill aimed at other concerns about the new law. That bill would exempt the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the state hospital from the gun rights expansion.