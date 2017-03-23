The Latest: Jewish centre welcomes arrest in bomb threats
JERUSALEM — The Latest on Israeli police saying they have arrested a Jewish Israeli man who is the prime suspect behind a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community
4:20 p.m.
The head of a Jewish community
Jordan Shenker, head of the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades in Tenafly, says he is cautiously optimistic that the man arrested in Israel on Thursday acted alone and that the threats will be over.
Shenker says the arrest has led to a feeling of being able to exhale, but that the
The Anti-Defamation League says there have been more than 150 bomb threats against U.S. Jewish community
Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in the nationwide threats.
4:15 p.m.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the arrest of a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man in a string of bomb threats targeting U.S. Jewish community
Sessions said in a statement Thursday that the arrest is the result of a large investigation into hate crimes against the Jewish community. He says the Justice Department "will not tolerate the targeting of any community in the country on the basis of their religious beliefs."
He called work by the FBI and Israeli police "outstanding."
2:50 p.m.
Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Thursday the suspect's motives are unclear.
Rosenfeld says the suspect is "the guy who was behind the JCC threats," referring to Jewish community
Rosenfeld says the man, from the south of Israel, used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls and communications to synagogues, community buildings and public venues. He says the suspect also made threats in New Zealand and Australia.
He says the investigation was carried out with the help of the FBI and police from other countries.