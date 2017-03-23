The Latest: Jury gets case against Penn State ex-president
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Latest on the criminal trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier (all times local):
3:05 p.m.
A jury has begun deliberations in the criminal trial of Penn State's former president.
Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) is accused of mishandling complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.
He's charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and one felony count of conspiracy.
A prosecutor said Thursday during closing arguments that Spanier gambled with the welfare of children by not reporting a 2001 complaint against Sandusky to state child welfare authorities.
Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, after Sandusky was arrested. He remains a tenured faculty member.
Sandusky is in prison on child molestation convictions.
12:15 p.m.
Former athletic director Tim Curley and former
