The Latest: Jury gets case against Penn State ex-president

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Latest on the criminal trial of former Penn State president Graham Spanier (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

A jury has begun deliberations in the criminal trial of Penn State's former president.

Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) is accused of mishandling complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

He's charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and one felony count of conspiracy.

A prosecutor said Thursday during closing arguments that Spanier gambled with the welfare of children by not reporting a 2001 complaint against Sandusky to state child welfare authorities.

The defence said there was no evidence Spanier committed a crime.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, after Sandusky was arrested. He remains a tenured faculty member.

Sandusky is in prison on child molestation convictions.

12:15 p.m.

The defence in the criminal trial of Penn State's former president has rested without calling any witnesses.

Defence attorney Sam Silver says the state has no evidence Spanier committed the crimes.

After the defence rested Thursday, jurors were sent to lunch. They could begin deliberations in the afternoon.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice-president Gary Schultz previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour count of child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, after Sandusky was charged. He remains a tenured faculty member.