The Latest: Man charged with murder as hate crime in NYC

NEW YORK — The Latest on the slaying of a black man who was repeatedly stabbed with a sword (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A white Army veteran accused of randomly choosing and killing a black man in a racial attack has been charged in New York City with murder as a hate crime.

James Harris Jackson was arraigned on a charge of murder Thursday in a Manhattan criminal court.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said he travelled from his home in Baltimore to New York last week to kill black men and "make a statement."

She says he ran into 66-year-old Timothy Caughman, who was collecting bottles, and stabbed him to death in cold blood.

She says that the attack was motivated by hate and that he is angered in particular by black men who date white women.

Jackson was held and didn't enter a plea. The next court date is March 27.

___

12:55 a.m.

New York City officials are calling the death of a black man who they say was repeatedly stabbed with a sword by a white U.S. Army veteran from Baltimore, "an assault" on the city's inclusiveness and diversity.

Police say 28-year-old James Harris Jackson took a bus to New York to target black men when he encountered Timothy Caughman, who was collecting bottles from trash cans, and killed him.

Jackson turned himself in at a Times Square police station early Wednesday, about 25 hours after the Caughman staggered into a police precinct bleeding to death.

Jackson has been arrested on suspicion of murder. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the case.