The Latest: New England Patriots invited to White House

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The White House says the New England Patriots will visit next month.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday that the 2017 Super Bowl champions will stop by the White House on April 19.

Patriots owner Bob Kraft joined President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One last week, although it's unclear if the visit was discussed.

A number of players said they will boycott a White House visit.

Trump responded to the planned boycott by some players even before a visit was officially announced. He told Fox News, "They're taking a lot of heat. But you know what? They're also getting a lot of popularity out of it."

Spicer, a native of Rhode Island, said he was "proud" to make the announcement.

___

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Denmark's prime minister have a scheduled a White House meeting for next Thursday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the March 30 visit by Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen will fall on the eve of the 100th anniversary of Denmark formally ceding the U.S. Virgin Islands to the United States.

Spicer says Trump and Rasmussen will discuss bilateral relations, defeating the Islamic State group, and the defence and security relationship between their countries, bilaterally and through NATO.