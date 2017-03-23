The Latest: Parents accused of murder investigated in 2014

PHOENIX — The Latest on the deadly shooting of a 9-year-old Phoenix boy (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

A couple charged with murder in their 9-year-old son's shooting death had been investigated by Arizona's child-welfare agency nearly three years ago.

The Department of Child Safety says it launched the investigation after Wendy Lavarnia gave birth to a child who had been exposed to methadone and heroin.

The children were eventually put in foster care for a year before being reunited with their parents.

Wendy and Kansas Lavarnia are accused of first-degree murder in the death of their son, Landen. They haven't been charged yet.

The mother told police her 2-year-old son found a gun left on a bed Monday and accidentally shot his brother.