The Latest: Parents accused of murder investigated in 2014
PHOENIX — The Latest on the deadly shooting of a 9-year-old Phoenix boy (all times local):
1:25 p.m.
A couple charged with murder in their 9-year-old son's shooting death had been investigated by Arizona's child-welfare agency nearly three years ago.
The Department of Child Safety says it launched the investigation after Wendy Lavarnia gave birth to a child who had been exposed to methadone and heroin.
The children were eventually put in foster care for a year before being reunited with their parents.
Wendy and Kansas Lavarnia are accused of first-degree murder in the death of their son, Landen. They haven't been charged yet.
The mother told police her 2-year-old son found a gun left on a bed Monday and accidentally shot his brother.
Police became suspicious of the mother's story when they found inconsistencies in her account.
