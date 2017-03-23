The Latest: Reichert undecided on health care bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on Washington state U.S. House members' position on replacing the federal health care law (all times local):

9:43 a.m.

Rep. Dave Reichert says he's undecided on the GOP health care bill.

The Seattle Times reports ( http://bit.ly/2mUUAFO ) that Breanna Deutsch, a Reichert spokeswoman, said in an email the bill has changed since Reichert voted for the measure in committee. She says more changes to the bill are likely and Reichert won't decide until he knows what's in the legislation.

Reichert, a Republican, is from Washington's 8th District. Reichert has represented the district for more than a decade. It includes parts of Pierce and King counties and, east of the Cascade mountains, Chelan and Kittitas counties.

___

8:41 a.m.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler says she can't support her fellow congressional Republicans' bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.

In a statement Thursday she said she still wants to get rid of the current health care law, but "we can do better than the current House replacement plan." She said any replacement option should provide affordable, high-quality health care.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has slammed the GOP replacement plan, which officials say would cost the state $1.5 billion to keep coverage for about 600,000 residents who gained insurance through the Medicaid expansion that was a key part of Obama's health care law.