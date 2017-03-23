The Latest: Slain Wisconsin officer hailed as hero

WESTON, Wis. — The Latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has commended the law enforcement response to a series of shootings in the north of the state that left four people dead, including a police officer.

Schimel issued a statement Thursday applauding the courage of officers who responded to Wednesday's shootings at a bank, a law firm and an apartment building.

He says the Everest Metro police officer who was killed was protecting his community and will be forever remembered as a hero.

Authorities arrested a suspect in the attacks, which they say began with a domestic dispute. They haven't provided details about the suspect or victims.

8:06 a.m.

The violence unfolded in a cluster of small towns south of Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay. The officer worked for Everest Metro, a small, 27-officer force that serves Schofield and Weston.