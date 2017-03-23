The Latest: Vegas casinos favouring UNC as Sweet 16 begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

6:50 p.m.

Las Vegas casinos are favouring North Carolina as the NCAA Tournament resets to a 16-team field.

Futures odds compiled by Pregame.com on Thursday show the Tar Heels as a 5-1 favourite , followed by Kansas at 6-1 and Gonzaga and Arizona each at 7-1.

Sin City had trouble deciding on favourites for the tournament after Selection Sunday, with some initially listing No. 2 seed Duke as the top team and others picking Kansas and North Carolina.

But the odds now reflect each team's new path toward the title — four wins — plus wagers placed to this point.

Arizona is the biggest favourite to win on Thursday night, facing Xavier. Arizona is favoured by 7 1/2 points, but bettors are backing Xavier according to wagering totals released by William Hill US.

6:30 p.m.

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are among the teams preparing to play in Thursday's Sweet 16 games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, which holds its semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks will face fourth-seeded Purdue, while No. 3 seed Oregon meets surging 7-seed Michigan in the region's other game.

Gonzaga tops the West bracket and faces No. 4 seed West Virginia in games set for San Jose, California. The other regional semifinal features No. 2 seed Arizona and 11-seed Xavier, the lowest-seeded team left in the field.

The winner of Thursday's games advance to the Elite Eight and will play Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.

