The Latest: Vegas casinos favouring UNC as Sweet 16 begins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):
6:50 p.m.
Las Vegas casinos are
Futures odds compiled by Pregame.com on Thursday show the Tar Heels as a 5-1
Sin City had trouble deciding on
But the odds now reflect each team's new path toward the title — four wins — plus wagers placed to this point.
Arizona is the biggest
6:30 p.m.
Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are among the teams preparing to play in Thursday's Sweet 16 games of the NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, which holds its semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks will face fourth-seeded Purdue, while No. 3 seed Oregon meets surging 7-seed Michigan in the region's other game.
Gonzaga tops the West bracket and faces No. 4 seed West Virginia in games set for San Jose, California. The other regional semifinal features No. 2 seed Arizona and 11-seed Xavier, the lowest-seeded team left in the field.
The winner of Thursday's games advance to the Elite Eight and will play Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.
