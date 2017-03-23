News / World

The Latest: Vegas casinos favouring UNC as Sweet 16 begins

FILE- In this March 17, 2017, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, left, and players Kennedy Meeks, Theo Pinson and Justin Jackson react during the second half against Texas Southern in a first-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C. Williams has long emphasized the importance of rebounding and his Tar Heels lead the country in rebounding margin entering the Friday, March 24, game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament's South Region semifinals. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

FILE- In this March 17, 2017, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, left, and players Kennedy Meeks, Theo Pinson and Justin Jackson react during the second half against Texas Southern in a first-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C. Williams has long emphasized the importance of rebounding and his Tar Heels lead the country in rebounding margin entering the Friday, March 24, game against Butler in the NCAA Tournament's South Region semifinals. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

6:50 p.m.

Las Vegas casinos are favouring North Carolina as the NCAA Tournament resets to a 16-team field.

Futures odds compiled by Pregame.com on Thursday show the Tar Heels as a 5-1 favourite , followed by Kansas at 6-1 and Gonzaga and Arizona each at 7-1.

Sin City had trouble deciding on favourites for the tournament after Selection Sunday, with some initially listing No. 2 seed Duke as the top team and others picking Kansas and North Carolina.

But the odds now reflect each team's new path toward the title — four wins — plus wagers placed to this point.

Arizona is the biggest favourite to win on Thursday night, facing Xavier. Arizona is favoured by 7 1/2 points, but bettors are backing Xavier according to wagering totals released by William Hill US.

___

6:30 p.m.

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are among the teams preparing to play in Thursday's Sweet 16 games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, which holds its semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks will face fourth-seeded Purdue, while No. 3 seed Oregon meets surging 7-seed Michigan in the region's other game.

Gonzaga tops the West bracket and faces No. 4 seed West Virginia in games set for San Jose, California. The other regional semifinal features No. 2 seed Arizona and 11-seed Xavier, the lowest-seeded team left in the field.

The winner of Thursday's games advance to the Elite Eight and will play Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular