Trump, Denmark leader to meet March 30 at White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Denmark's prime minister have a scheduled a White House meeting for next Thursday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the March 30 visit by Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen will also fall on the eve of the 100th anniversary of Denmark formally ceding the U.S. Virgin Islands to the United States.

Spicer says Trump and Rasmussen will discuss bilateral relations, defeating the Islamic State group, and the defence and security relationship between their countries, bilaterally and through NATO.