Trump Jr. called a 'disgrace' for criticizing London mayor

LONDON — Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for tweeting in the hours after Wednesday's London attack a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city.

Trump Jr. tweeted : "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan." The tweet included a link to a Sept. 22 story from Britain's Independent newspaper that includes the quote from Khan, who was asking Londoners to be vigilant following a bombing in New York City.