Turkey warns Russia following sniper fire from Syria

ANKARA, Turkey — A senior Turkish official says his country has warned Russia that Ankara will retaliate against any new cross-border attack on Turkish troops from Syrian Kurdish-held areas in Syria.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said it had summoned Russia's top diplomat in Ankara soon after a Turkish soldier on guard duty at a border post in Turkey was shot dead by sniper fire.

Muftuoglu told reporters Thursday that Turkey had summoned the diplomat because Moscow was in charge of monitoring a cease-fire in the border area controlled by the Syrian Kurdish forces. Turkey considers those Syrian Kurdish forces an extension of outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting Turkey.