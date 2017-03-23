UN condemns North Korea tests which contribute to nukes

The Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and engine test as "grave" violations of U.N. sanctions that contribute to development of its nuclear weapons delivery systems.

The council said in a statement Thursday that the launch and test "increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race."

Wednesday's missile launch ended in failure but the North hailed Saturday's test of a new rocket engine.

Council member also expressed "serious concern" at North Korea's "increasingly destabilizing behaviour and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council" by launching ballistic missiles and conducting nuclear tests.