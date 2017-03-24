18 human skeletons recovered from alleged smugglers in India

KOLKATA, India — Police in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal say they have arrested eight men involved in smuggling human bones and recovered 18 skeletons from them.

The men were arrested last week after police received a tip about a smuggling ring involved in removing bones from decomposing bodies taken from graveyards in Burdwan district of the state.

The men were being questioned to identify others involved in the trade, top police officer Anuj Sharma said Friday.